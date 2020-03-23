CHICAGO – To further the Governor’s mission to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the people of the State of Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (“IDFPR”) has announced several actions to increase the number of health care professionals to assist during this critical time. IDFPR has issued a proclamation to allow out-of-state physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and respiratory care therapists to provide care to Illinois residents affected by COVID-19.

Additionally, the Secretary of IDFPR has prepared a series of Variances allowing Illinois physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and respiratory care therapists whose license status is inactive, non-renewed, or expired that also satisfy an additional set of specific criteria to restore their licenses temporarily during this pandemic. Out-of-state licensed physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and respiratory care therapists may practice in the State of Illinois in a limited set of circumstances as provided for by the IDFPR proclamation.

“In anticipation of an increased need of healthcare providers during this COVID-19 pandemic, the Department is restoring licensees who fulfill certain criteria in order to work under the direction of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said Deborah Hagan, Secretary of the Department. “The State of Illinois has many very qualified health care professionals throughout the State that we are encouraging to come back into practice to assist with the impact of COVID-19. Illinois is the home of world-class medical providers who can provide critical care at this time. We are committed to doing our part in the State’s concerted effort to reduce COVID-19’s impact on the State of Illinois.”

Specifically, physicians whose licenses are expired or inactive for less than three years can temporarily restore their license, for no fee or continuing education requirement, to work under the direction of Illinois Emergency Management Agency (“IEMA”) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (“IDPH”) or in a long-term care facility, hospital, or federally qualified health center (“FQHC”).

Physician Assistants whose licenses are inactive or in non-renewed status for less than three years can also temporarily restore their license, for no fee or continuing education requirement, to work under the direction of IEMA and IDPH or in a long-term care facility, hospital, or FQHC. Finally, licensed practical nurses, registered professional nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, and respiratory care therapists whose licenses are inactive or in non-renewed status for less than five years can also temporarily restore their license, for no fee or continuing education requirement, to work under the direction of IEMA and IDPH or in a long-term care facility, hospital, or FQHC.

Out-of-State physicians, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, and respiratory care therapists may practice in Illinois if they are licensed in another state and are in good standing. These licensees must be operating under the authority of IEMA/IDPH or at a long-term care facility, hospital or FQHC, and must meet the standards of care mandated by the respective health care acts. They must provide contact information and dates of arrival and departure on forms provided by IDFPR. This temporary practice approval expires on September 30, 2020.

Applications are available online at IDFPR’s website:

• Health Care License Reinstatement: https://www.idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2396.pdf

• Physician License Reinstatement: https://www.idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2397.pdf

• Out of State Temporary Practice Permit: https://www.idfpr.com/Renewals/Apply/Forms/F2398.pdf

To view the proclamation and variances issued by the Department, click here. With these new measures in place, IDFPR encourages medical professionals to volunteer their expertise and services at all levels during this critical time.

The Department continues to monitor COVID-19 developments and will provide additional guidance and action as necessary.

