CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will close three of its local offices to comply with the federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) and realign its regional offices to address a federal budget shortfall of approximately $6.2 million in Fiscal Year 2016. Office consolidations are projected to save IDES approximately $2 million in lease and salary costs.

Under WIOA, IDES is required to offer Employment Services at comprehensive one-stop centers which are co-located with its partners in the local workforce innovation areas (LWIAs). As WIOA does not allow for IDES to administer these services without a required core partner on-site, the Department will close three of its “stand-alone” offices in East Alton, Bloomington and Chicago Heights in mid-spring 2016. IDES notified AFSCME of these proposed changes and will be meeting with the union in the coming months to discuss the transition.

IDES will continue to offer assistance in claims-filing and employment services at its other local offices and partner offices throughout the state. The quickest way to file unemployment insurance claims is through IDES’ website www.ides.illinois.gov or by calling IDES’ Call Center 1-800-244-5631; TTY for hearing impaired 1-866- 488-4016.

