SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is lifting the temporary suspension on the exhibition or sale of poultry at swap meets, exhibitions, flea markets and auction markets. The suspension was initially issued in February in response to the ongoing threat of H5N1 avian flu and continued through today.

“We have closely monitored the threat posed by avian flu and have taken appropriate measures to ensure biosecurity for the safety of both the public and the poultry industry,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. “Should the situation change, we will re-evaluate, but for now, we feel it is safe to resume poultry exhibition and sales.”

Avian flu is caused by an influenza type A virus which can infect poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl) and wild birds (especially waterfowl). Avian flu virus strains are extremely infectious, often fatal to chickens, and can spread rapidly from flock to flock.

Poultry flock owners, managers, and veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry, such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs, including coughing and sneezing, immediately to IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the United States Department of Agriculture at 866-536-7593.

The public is reminded not to handle or attempt to capture wild waterfowl or other birds displaying signs of illness. Due to risk of infection to other animals, cats should be kept away from the carcasses of birds that may have died from avian flu.

For more information regarding avian flu, visit the USDA site at aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections

