WASHINGTON, D.C. – The bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Delegation representing Southwestern Illinois today questioned the security of the North St. Louis site which was recently announced to be the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)’s preferred location for its West Campus (NGA-West). The additional questions were raised following a meeting last week between the Illinois delegation members and NGA Director Robert Cardillo.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mark Kirk (R-IL), and U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL), John Shimkus (R-IL) and Rodney Davis (R-IL) signed on to today’s letter which took issue with the fact that while the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) claims that each site met basic security requirements, an independent analysis by the risk analysis firm Command Consulting Group asserts that NGA would have to waive compliance with the Department of Defense minimum parameters due to encroachment and the lack of standoff distance to pursue the North St. Louis site.

“We continue to have grave concerns that the North St. Louis site does not meet the necessary mission security requirements, especially in terms of standoff distance,” the Illinois members wrote. “These minimum requirements are considered only to provide low or very low applicable levels of force protection. We question why low or very low levels of protection are considered adequate for a vital national security facility and the people who work there, and whether such standards comply with applicable Intelligence Community policies.”

