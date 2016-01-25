Deer Hunting Seasons Closed January 17

SPRINGFIELD - Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 155,131 deer during all 2015- 16 seasons, which concluded Jan. 17. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons of 155,131 compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 145,720 in 2014-15. During this year’s deer seasons, hunters took 46 percent does and 54 percent males.

A breakdown of Illinois deer hunting seasons is as follows:

Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 56,732 deer during the archery season (Oct. 1, 2015-Jan. 17, 2016), compared with the archery deer harvest of 56,143 in the 2014-15 archery season.

Youth: Young deer hunters harvested 2,841 deer during the 2015 Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 10- 12, 2015), compared with 2,770 deer in 2014.

Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 86,839 deer during the 2015 Illinois Firearm Deer Season (Nov. 20-22 and Dec. 3-6, 2015), compared with 76,575 taken during the 2014 season.

Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 2,375 deer during the 2015 MuzzleloaderOnly Deer Season (Dec. 11-13, 2015), compared with 3,471 in 2014.

Late-Winter Seasons: The 2015-16 Late-Winter Antlerless Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 17, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 6,344 deer, compared with a harvest of 6,761 deer taken during those seasons in 2014-15. Season dates for the Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 31, 2015-Jan. 3, 2016 and Jan. 15-17, 2016.

With the addition of Kankakee and Kendall counties this year, 14 northern Illinois counties were open to the Special CWD Season, compared to 12 in 2014-15. The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eight fewer counties were open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2015-16 because they had reached deer population goals. The number of open counties went from 35 in 2014-15 to 27 for 2015-16. Counties that are at or below their individual goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the late-winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2015-16 and harvest results for 2014-15.

More like this: