CHICAGO – October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is reminding parents and caregivers of three steps parents and caregivers can take to create a safe sleep environment for infants in their care. It’s as simple as ABC – infants should always be placed to sleep ALONE, on their BACKS and in a safe CRIB.

Unsafe sleep practices are a leading cause of death for infants across the United States, with 126 Illinois infants losing their lives before their first birthday in 2024. These tragic, and often preventable, deaths frequently stemmed from accidental suffocation due to infants being placed to sleep somewhere other than a crib or bassinet; sharing an adult bed; or sleeping with soft bedding or other items in the crib.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Protecting the safety and well-being of children is at the heart of our mission, and one important way we can achieve this by reminding parents and caregivers of their ABCs: infants should always sleep Alone, on their Backs and in a safe Crib,” said Illinois DCFS Director Heidi E. Mueller. “We know parents want to do everything possible to keep their infants healthy and safe, and we also know that sleep-related infant deaths are more likely when children are sleeping in unfamiliar environments or not in the care of a parent. Communicating a sleeping plan with your family, babysitters or caregivers can help keep your infants safe and prevent the heartbreaking loss of infant lives.”

To reduce the risk of sleep-related infant death, DCFS urges parents and caregivers to follow infant safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, including:

Placing an infant to sleep ALONE – not with adults, other children or pets.

– not with adults, other children or pets. Putting an infant on their BACK to sleep.

to sleep. Using a safety-approved CRIB, bassinet or portable play yard with a firm, flat mattress and a fitted sheet. Nothing should be in the baby's crib; remove pillows, bumper pads, blankets and toys.

bassinet or portable play yard with a firm, flat mattress and a fitted sheet. Nothing should be in the baby's crib; remove pillows, bumper pads, blankets and toys. Never placing an infant to sleep in an adult bed, on a couch or chair, in an infant swing or in a car seat (except while riding in a car).

Room sharing is fine, bed sharing can be deadly.

For more safe sleep information and resources, visit the Sleep Safety page on the DCFS website.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) - Our vision is for every child and youth in Illinois to grow and thrive in a loving family. To achieve this goal, DCFS promotes the safety and well-being of children, youth, and families by responding to reports of suspected child abuse and neglect and providing family-centered care and connection to resources to strengthen families and keep children safely at home. Our values – family focused, integrity, respect, empathy and equity – are at the forefront of every decision we make to ensure children are safe and families have the resources they need to succeed. To make an anonymous report of suspected child abuse or neglect, visit childabuse.illinois.gov.

More like this: