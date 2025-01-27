CHICAGO –The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), in collaboration with Microsoft, today unveiled Ally-IL, a custom application enabling DCFS caseworkers to connect and engage with youth and support networks virtually using a Microsoft Teams platform.

Ally-IL is the first-of-its-kind tool developed to provide a free, real-time collaborative platform. This groundbreaking application offers chat-based tools, enabling DCFS caseworkers, families, children, youth and their trusted circle of alliances—including teachers—to stay connected and streamline communication, all while protecting sensitive information. By fostering secure and timely communication, Ally-IL enhances the support network around every child and family involved.

“Through this public-private partnership with Microsoft, we are changing the way our children and youth in care can stay connected to their families and their DCFS caseworkers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Ally-IL enhances communication, ensuring that our caseworkers can provide timely and effective support to the children and families they serve. This collaboration underscores my administration’s commitment to leveraging innovative technology to improve the well-being of our communities.”

“Ally-IL is a state-of-the-art tool designed to help children and youth connect with their ‘alliances,’ which include their parents and other family members, foster parents, DCFS caseworkers and others in real time. This app not only empowers children and families but also reduces the administrative burdens on caseworkers, allowing them more time to concentrate on the children and families they serve,” said Illinois DCFS Director Heidi E. Mueller. "This innovative tool introduces new opportunities for maintaining important relationships and deepening bonds within the entire support system, ensuring a lasting positive impact on the lives of the youth in our care.”

Connecting with families and coordinating meetings with support teams has always been time-consuming for caseworkers. Ally-IL provides accessibility via an app on phones, tablets or computers, providing secure channels and chat options to facilitate easy and efficient communication. Instead of relying on phone calls, caseworkers can instantly connect with the entire team through a single message, share documents and photos and ask questions. Additionally, Ally-IL serves as a record-keeping tool, providing a digital log of all conversations for caseworkers and supervisors to review.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We know it is extremely important for the youth in our care to remain connected to their families and a strong support network, and we also know it can be difficult to get everyone in the same room at the same time for face-to-face meetings – so DCFS worked to find a solution and Ally-IL was born,” said DCFS Mobility Product Owner, Information Technology, Laura Van Horne. “It’s the first application of its kind, offering tools that allow social workers to create teams and act swiftly to help them streamline collaboration, strengthen connections and ultimately enhance the care and support we provide to children and families.”

“Microsoft is incredibly proud to support the groundbreaking Ally-IL initiative. By leveraging cutting-edge communication and collaboration technology, we are enhancing engagement and positive outcomes for youth and families across Illinois. We are honored to contribute to such impactful work that strengthens connections and supports the well-being of our communities,” said Carol Workman, General Manager, State and Local Government, Microsoft.

"This innovative and secure tool revolutionizes communication by enabling continuous collaboration between youth in care, their families and DCFS caseworkers, thereby enhancing support for Illinois youth and families," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Secretary and State CIO Sanjay Gupta. "Our commitment to leveraging technology ensures better engagement and positive outcomes for those we serve. With Ally-IL, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and effectiveness in our services."

To learn more about Ally-IL and the positive impact it is having on children, youth, families and their care teams, please click here:

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) -?Our vision is for every child and youth in Illinois to grow and thrive in a loving family. To achieve this goal, DCFS promotes the safety and well-being of children, youth,?and families by responding to reports of suspected child abuse and neglect and providing family-centered care and connection to resources to strengthen families and keep children safely at home. Our values – family focused, integrity, respect, empathy and equity – are at the forefront of every decision we make to ensure children are safe and families have the resources they need to succeed. To make an anonymous report of suspected child abuse or neglect, visit childabuse.illinois.gov

About Microsoft - Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

More like this: