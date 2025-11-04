CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed November as Adoption Awareness Month, joining the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) in recognizing the remarkable commitment of thousands of families across the state who have welcomed 20,313 children into their homes over the past decade—providing love, stability and belonging when it was needed most.

“Every child deserves a home where they feel loved, supported and safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The families who choose adoption exemplify the very best of Illinois — compassion, resilience and a belief in the power of community. I’m deeply grateful to every parent who opens their heart and home to a child in need of a loving family, and to the dedicated professionals at DCFS who work tirelessly to make those family connections possible.”

“Adoption transforms lives — both for children and for the families who welcome them,” said Illinois DCFS Director Heidi E. Mueller. “When parents open their homes, they do more than provide shelter — they offer safety, trust and unconditional care that every child deserves. In return, their lives and homes are made immeasurably richer. Illinois DCFS remains committed to our vision that every child and youth can grow and thrive in a family, and our adoptive parents embody that commitment every day.”

Courtrooms across the state will be opening their doors to finalize adoptions during special Adoption Day celebrations in Cook, Rock Island and Williamson counties on November 21; Winnebago County on November 22; Kane County on November 24; and Madison County on December 19.

During the last fiscal year, 2,492 Illinois children were adopted into permanent, loving families. Today, 2,443 youth in care have a permanency goal of adoption. To learn more about some of these children, visit the Heart Gallery of Illinois. For information about becoming an adoptive parent, visit dcfs.illinois.gov and click “Loving Homes,” then select “Become a Foster or Adoptive Parent.”

Adoption is a lifelong commitment to a child, and DCFS offers a range of supports for adoptive families, including reimbursement for legal fees and court costs, a monthly subsidy, a medical card and other benefits. Many families begin their journey by becoming licensed foster parents to better understand the needs of youth in care before making the decision to adopt.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) - Our vision is for every child and youth in Illinois to grow and thrive in a loving family. To achieve this goal, DCFS promotes the safety and well-being of children, youth, and families by responding to reports of suspected child abuse and neglect and providing family-centered care and connection to resources to strengthen families and keep children safely at home. Our values – family focused, integrity, respect, empathy and equity – are at the forefront of every decision we make to ensure children are safe and families have the resources they need to succeed. To make an anonymous report of suspected child abuse or neglect, visit childabuse.illinois.gov.

