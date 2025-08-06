SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ (DCFS) tent at the 2025 Illinois State Fair will be bustling with activity this year as representatives from the agency will be on hand to welcome families and share information about the department.

Visitors to the tent, located on Central Ave., will learn how they can create bright futures for children through foster care, adoption or guardianship and speak to employment recruiters to learn about exciting job opportunities with the department and how to apply to join the DCFS team. Families are also invited to take pictures, play games and explore the children’s activity area.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Governor Pritzker challenged state agencies to create a theme around innovation in Illinois, and DCFS is proudly sharing our innovate work," said Illinois DCFS Director Heidi E. Mueller. “From launching our updated mandated reporter training which focuses on recognizing when a family needs support more than a report; to the creation of our Guardian’s Consent Portal where physicians, providers and other professionals can request consents for necessities like medical treatment and medication online; to the passage of the KIND Act, which will ensure thousands of youth in care are able to live with family members they know and love, Illinois DCFS is excited to be on the forefront of innovations that will create brighter futures for the children and families we serve.”

DCFS is also participating in the Twilight Parade to kick off the fair on Thursday, August 7 and will welcome hundreds of foster, adoptive and guardianship families to the fair with discounted parking, admission, concession and carnival ride coupons so they can enjoy the day together.

The Illinois State Fair runs August 7-17 in Springfield. For more information about Illinois DCFS, including becoming a foster parent, employment opportunities or services available, visit dcfs.illinois.gov.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):?Our vision is for every child and youth in Illinois to grow and thrive in a loving family. To achieve this goal, DCFS promotes the safety and well-being of children, youth,?and families by responding to reports of suspected child abuse and neglect and providing family-centered care and connection to resources to strengthen families and keep children safely at home. Our values –?family focused, integrity, respect, empathy and equity – are at the forefront of every decision we make to ensure children are safe and families have the resources they need to succeed. To make an anonymous report of suspected child abuse or neglect, visit?childabuse.illinois.gov.

More like this: