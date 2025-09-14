SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) will host the second annual Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards, honoring outstanding contributions to Illinois’ natural resources and outdoor heritage. The awards will be presented at the annual ICF Gala in March 2026, where winners will be recognized alongside the newest class of Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame inductees.

Nominations for the Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards are now open and may be submitted through the ICF website. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 30.

Building on last year’s successful launch, the Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards continue to highlight the individuals, organizations, and businesses who are making a meaningful impact on conservation and outdoor recreation across the state. The 2024 awardees included Fresh Air Friendship, Park Bait owner Stacey Greene, Central Illinois Kayaking and Floating, Annie Oakley Shooters of Northern Illinois, and outdoor writer Kerry Luft. Their work showcased the diverse ways Illinoisans are inspiring others and strengthening the state’s outdoor community.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Outdoor Writer/Author of the Year

Recognizing exceptional writing that highlights the beauty and importance of Illinois’ natural resources.

Outdoor Volunteer Organization of the Year

Honoring volunteer organizations that have made a measurable impact on Illinois’ outdoor landscape through conservation and restoration projects.

Outdoor Business/Business Owner of the Year

Celebrating businesses that demonstrate leadership in conservation and outdoor initiatives within their communities.

Outdoor Influencer of the Year

Highlighting digital content creators who inspire and engage the public in outdoor activities and environmental stewardship.

“It’s inspiring to see all of the ways people are giving back to the outdoors in Illinois,” said ICF Executive Director Jenny Vaughn. “From storytellers and volunteer groups to small businesses and digital creators, their efforts strengthen our conservation legacy and invite more people to experience the outdoors.”

The 2026 ICF Gala will take place Thursday, March 19 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn. For more information about the Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards, visit ICF online or contact ICF at 217-785-2003.

About the Illinois Conservation Foundation

The Illinois Conservation Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving Illinois’ natural resources and outdoor heritage. Through education, preservation, and partnerships, ICF works to engage Illinoisans in protecting and enjoying the state’s rich outdoor legacy for generations to come.

