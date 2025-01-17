SPRINGFIELD – Applications are now being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) for the 2025 Conservation Achievement Scholarship program. The ICF annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of Illinois’ natural resources.

Four scholarships of $2,000 each are available for the current school year. One of the scholarships is earmarked for a qualified applicant who is a dependent of a current employee of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarship program rewards high school students interested in conservation stewardship and protecting Illinois’ natural resources,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

The ICF Conservation Achievement Scholarships have been awarded since 2005. Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior in an Illinois high school. Applications must be received by the ICF by March 1.

Detailed instructions and the application form can be accessed through the ICF website.

Contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or email info@ilconservation.org for more information or to make a donation to support the Conservation Achievement Scholarship program.

