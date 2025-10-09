WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Jonathan Jackson (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Delia Ramirez (D-IL-03), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Jan Schakowski (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) and Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17) today denounced Donald Trump’s disturbing and authoritarian statement that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson “should be in jail”:

“Donald Trump’s continued and escalating threats against his political opponents should alarm everyone—especially since he’s proven they aren’t just idle threats. Our Constitution was designed to protect our country from tyrants who think they have ultimate power—and right now, our country’s founding principles are being tested.

“With his public threats to jail political opponents—this time against the Governor of Illinois and the Mayor of Chicago—who've done nothing but protect the rights of Illinoisans in the face of his egregious and unconstitutional actions, it’s as clear as it’s ever been that Trump believes he can pick and choose which laws to follow and who is guilty or innocent.

“These are the actions of a dictator, not a President of the United States. Donald Trump’s assault on our justice system spells disaster for the separation of powers, the rule of law, and our country’s future.”

