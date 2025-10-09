WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Representatives Jonathan Jackson (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Delia Ramirez (D-IL-03), Jesús G. “Chuy” García (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Jan Schakowski (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) and Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17) today denounced Donald Trump’s disturbing and authoritarian statement that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson “should be in jail”:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Donald Trump’s continued and escalating threats against his political opponents should alarm everyone—especially since he’s proven they aren’t just idle threats. Our Constitution was designed to protect our country from tyrants who think they have ultimate power—and right now, our country’s founding principles are being tested.

“With his public threats to jail political opponents—this time against the Governor of Illinois and the Mayor of Chicago—who've done nothing but protect the rights of Illinoisans in the face of his egregious and unconstitutional actions, it’s as clear as it’s ever been that Trump believes he can pick and choose which laws to follow and who is guilty or innocent.

“These are the actions of a dictator, not a President of the United States. Donald Trump’s assault on our justice system spells disaster for the separation of powers, the rule of law, and our country’s future.”

More like this:

Duckworth, Durbin Join Padilla in Leading Push for More Oversight and Accountability Over National Guard Deployments
Sep 18, 2025
Duckworth Calls Out Trump’s Dangerous and Unconstitutional Abuse of the Military to Police American Cities
Sep 11, 2025
Duckworth Pushes for Accountability Over Trump Administration’s Dangerous, Unconstitutional Deployment of National Guard into American Cities
2 days ago
Duckworth To Block Passage of National Defense Authorization Act Until Senate Holds Hearing on Trump’s Military Deployments to American Cities
Today
Duckworth, Durbin Statement on Trump Administration Request for Military Personnel Deployment to Illinois
Sep 30, 2025

 