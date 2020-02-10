Today, members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Peter Gaynor supporting Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s request for an extension from FEMA in the State conducting a Preliminary Damage Assessment of the flooding event that occurred from January 10-11, 2020. Last month, severe storms brought rain, snow, ice, and high winds in excess of 50 miles per hour to Cook and Lake Counties. This caused Lake Michigan water levels to reach an all-time January high—four inches above the previous January high set in 1987.

“Given damage the flood has inflicted upon the lakefront and its communities, it is of the utmost importance that the State of Illinois submits an accurate Preliminary Damage Assessment from county-compiled information. However, the conditions in the aftermath of the severe storms and flooding will require additional time for local governments to conduct their initial damage assessments,” the members wrote in a letter to Administrator Gaynor.

The letter was signed by the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation: U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Bobby Rush (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Dan Lipinski (D-IL-03), Chuy Garcia (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Sean Casten (D-IL-06), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Mike Bost (R-IL-12), Rodney Davis (R-IL-13), Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14), John Shimkus (R-IL-15), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16), Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17), and Darin LaHood (R-IL-18).

Full text of the letter is available here.

