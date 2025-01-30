Illinois Community Colleges Receive Funds to Support Student Mental Health
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has provided more than $3.6 million to 32 Illinois Community Colleges to support student mental health in 2025. These funds will introduce new services, augment existing practices, and target service gaps to help meet the mental health needs of thousands of students on community college campuses across the state.
“We know many college students nationwide face mental health challenges. A recent U.S. News survey revealed nearly 70% of college students report struggling with their mental health. This investment will help community colleges better meet the needs of students outside the classroom, contributing to their success in the classroom, said ICCB executive director Brian Durham.
A 2023 Healthy Minds Study, which surveyed 800 campuses across the country found that 41% of college students screened positive for clinically significant symptoms of depression and 1 in 3 college students screened positive for anxiety.
The Lumina Foundation State of Higher Education 2024 Report indicates that 64% of currently enrolled students who recently considered stopping out of their program say emotional stress or mental health concerns are significant reasons why.
These Illinois community colleges applied for and are receiving MHEAC funding this fiscal year.
Grant Recipient
Amount
Black Hawk College
$119,967
College of Lake County
$120,000
Harold Washington College
$120,000
Harry S. Truman College
$120,000
Heartland Community College
$119,890
Highland Community College
$119,151
Illinois Central College
$119,796
Joliet Jr. College
$120,000
Kankakee Community College
$120,000
Kaskaskia College
$120,000
Kennedy-King College
$119,847
Kishwaukee College
$40,000
Lake Land College
$71,295
Lincoln Land Community College
$120,000
Malcolm X College
$120,000
McHenry County College
$118,788
Moraine Valley Community College
$120,000
Morton College
$120,000
Oakton College
$100,280
Olive-Harvey College
$119,968
Parkland College
$119,710
Rend Lake College
$54,524
Richard J. Daley College
$119,995
Richland Community College
$120,000
Rock Valley College
$120,000
Sauk Valley Community College
$120,000
South Suburban College
$120,000
Southwestern Illinois College
$120,000
Spoon River College
$105,600
Triton College
$120,000
Wilbur Wright College
$120,000
William Rainey Harper College
$119,699
Total Allocations
$3,608,510
All colleges receiving funds will use them in at least one of four ways:
- Develop and expand peer support programs.
- Expand the number of students served through local partnerships
- Develop and expand mental health services targeting service gaps, emphasizing underserved students.
- Develop Medicaid and other reimbursement procedures for mental health services.
About the Illinois Community College Board
The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is the state coordinating organization for the Illinois Community College System - the third largest in the country and the leading public workforce development trainer in the state. The ICCB has statutory responsibility for administering state and federal grants to community college districts and adult education providers and managing high school equivalency testing for Illinois. Illinois community colleges serve over 600,000 residents each year in credit, noncredit, and continuing education courses. Illinois is home to 48 colleges in 39 community college districts which provide high quality, accessible, cost-effective educational opportunities to the entire state.
