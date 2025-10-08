SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Community Colleges are once again coming together this fall to address food insecurity and provide vital support to students and their communities. The second annual Feed the Need Campus Food Drive will launch on October 15, 2025, and run through December 1, 2025, engaging campuses statewide in a friendly competition to collect non-perishable food items for local food pantries and campus-based food banks.

Last year’s inaugural effort proved the power of collective action, with Illinois community colleges collecting more than 91,000 food items. Organizers hope to exceed that milestone this year as colleges mobilize students, faculty, and community partners to meet growing needs.

“Food insecurity remains one of the biggest barriers to student success. By joining forces across the state, community colleges can make a meaningful difference not only on campus but also in the communities they serve,” said Brian Durham, Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).

“Feed the Need represents the mission of community colleges—meeting students where they are, addressing real challenges, and building stronger communities together,” added ICCB Board Chair Dr. Sylvia Jenkins.

The initiative once again encourages friendly competition among participating campuses, with a commemorative plaque awarded to the college that collects the most items. Last year, John Wood Community College claimed the top spot, with strong participation from several other schools including Elgin Community College, College of DuPage, Waubonsee Community College, and Shawnee Community College.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are encouraged to participate by donating non-perishable food items at designated drop-off locations on community college campuses statewide. All donations will directly support students and families facing hunger—ensuring access to meals during the holiday season and beyond.

According to recent studies, as many as 39% of community college students nationally face food insecurity, highlighting the importance of initiatives like Feed the Need. By working together, Illinois community colleges are demonstrating their commitment to student well-being and to the communities they call home.

About the Feed the Need Food Drive

Launched in 2024, the Feed the Need Food Drive is a systemwide effort led by the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) to address food insecurity on campuses across Illinois. The friendly competition engages all 39 community college districts in collecting food donations to benefit local food pantries and student support services.

