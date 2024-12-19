SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Community Colleges are helping address food insecurity on campuses across the state with a collective effort. The inaugural Feed the Need Food Drive, an initiative aimed at combating food insecurity on college campuses and supporting students in need, collected more than91,000 individual non-perishable food items for local campus and community food banks.

"Addressing the issue of food insecurity is a mission shared by all Illinois community colleges large and small. We wanted to find a way to make a collective impact through friendly competition by providing direct support to students in need at community colleges across Illinois,” said Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham.

“We applaud the efforts of every community college that participated in this inaugural effort to address this critical need and hope it continues to grow in the years to come,” said Illinois Community College Board Chair Dr. Lazaro Lopez.

John Wood Community College took home the top spot in the inaugural Feed the Need Food Drive collecting the most individual non-perishable items and will receive a commemorative plaque given to each year’s winner.

“Participating in the Feed the Need Food Drive was about more than collecting food—it was about showing our students that their struggles are not invisible. This initiative reinforces our commitment to creating a campus environment where all students feel supported and valued,” said John Wood Community College Dean of Student Affairs Rachel Hansen.

The top five schools that collected the most food between October 14- November 30 were:

John Wood Community College (Quincy) Elgin Community College (Elgin) College of DuPage (Glen Ellyn) Waubonsee Community College (Sugar Grove) Shawnee Community College (Ullin).

"Addressing food insecurity is crucial in ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, have access to basic nourishment. As students, we recognize the value of supporting others on our campuses to overcome challenges that may hinder someone’s success and well-being," said Richard J. Daley College student and ICCB Student Advisory Committee Chair David Ramirez.

Food insecurity remains a widespread issue affecting college students across the country, with estimates suggesting that 33 percent to 51 percent of college students experience food insecurity (Inside Higher Ed). According to a 2021 study by Temple University's Hope Center, 39 percent of community college students nationally face food insecurity, while 61 percent experience some form of basic needs insecurity. Nationwide, 48 percent of students at both community colleges and universities reported food insecurity in the previous 30 days, with 25 percent of community college students experiencing very low food security.

The issue disproportionately impacts students of color, with 57 percent of Black or African American students reporting food insecurity. In Illinois, hunger is also a significant concern, with 12 percent of residents experiencing food insecurity, affecting over 1.5 million individuals. In the Chicago area, one in five households face food insecurity (WTTW, November 2023), emphasizing the urgent need for support and resources.

This year’s Feed the Need Food Drive was part of a systemwide effort involving Illinois community colleges working together to support those facing hunger. Through a friendly competition, participating colleges rallied their students, faculty, and community partners to donate food for those struggling with food insecurity, both on campus and in the local communities.

The non-perishable food items collected during the drive will directly benefit many on campus or community food pantries, ensuring that many have access to meals when they need them most.

About the Illinois Community College Board

The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) is the state coordinating organization for the Illinois Community College System - the third largest in the country and the leading public workforce development trainer in the state. The ICCB has statutory responsibility for administering state and federal grants to community college districts and adult education providers and managing high school equivalency testing for Illinois. Illinois community colleges serve over 550,000 residents each year in credit, noncredit, and continuing education courses. Illinois is home to 39 community college districts which provide high quality, accessible, cost-effective educational opportunities to the entire state.

