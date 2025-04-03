SPRINGFIELD - On March 27, 2025, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved “Beneficial Electrification Plans” (“BE Plans”) for the state’s two largest utilities, Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”) and Ameren Illinois, that will invest approximately $254 million in transportation electrification in Illinois over the next three years.

Illinois Sierra Club Chapter Director Jack Darin said in response:

“We fully support the Commission’s decisions – these plans are a vital step in ensuring that every child in our state can breathe cleaner air, and the latest benefit from our landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. Illinois must continue to be a national leader when it comes to protecting clean air, clean water, and our climate.

“It’s clear that the Trump administration isn’t going to stand up for our communities, and so it’s more important than ever that Illinois lead toward a cleaner future. Sierra Club applauds these investments to help accelerate a zero-emissions transportation system for our state.”

Background:

The authorized programs will be implemented in 2026-2028 and include electric vehicle (“EV”) purchase incentives for medium- and heavy-duty fleet vehicles, school and transit buses, and residential EV chargers. Both plans include robust customer education and awareness programs, incentives earmarked for customers in low-income neighborhoods, and fleet assessments to help businesses identify cost savings from electrifying their vehicles.

ComEd’s approved BE Plan includes approximately $168 million over three years.

Ameren’s approved BE plan covers roughly $87 million over the same time period.

The Commission’s decisions come at an important crossroads for Illinois policymakers. Earlier this week, Illinois EPA announced its EV rebate programs proved to be incredibly popular with consumers and are now fully subscribed for fiscal year 2025.

Governor Pritzker, who adopted a statewide goal of having 1 million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030, has been widely applauded for charting a viable, common-sense path forward for Democratic party leaders as they grapple with the Trump Administration’s unprecedented affronts to environmental protection and democratic norms and institutions.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is accepting public comments through April 28 on a proposal for Illinois to protect clean air and public health by phasing in clean vehicle standards for new cars and trucks.

