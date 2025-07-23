ILLINOIS – Today, grid operator PJM announced results in its capacity auction that threaten to send electricity rates soaring for consumers in the ComEd region in Illinois. The overall cost of capacity, which PJM procures to ensure adequate resources to meet energy needs, jumped from $269.92 to $329.17.

The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition released the following statement:

“The results of PJM’s capacity market auction are sobering, particularly when Illinois ratepayers are already facing skyrocketing energy bills. As Big Tech’s energy-hungry data centers sap up more and more power and President Trump’s Big Bill rolls back clean energy tax incentives that could save families hundreds, it is clear we need immediate action to protect Illinois consumers. While grid operators like PJM and MISO are slow to connect cost-effective clean energy to the grid and help meet growing demand, the Trump Administration is moving fast to bail out the fossil fuel industry at ratepayers’ expense.

As new federal policies make our power dirtier and more expensive, it is crucial that Illinois lawmakers can step up to the plate this fall and pass the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability (CRGA) Act to protect families from utility bill spikes, preserve and grow our clean energy workforce, and maintain our national leadership on climate action.”

