SPRINGFIELD—In an effort to improve the allocation of alcohol beverage compliance resources, the State of Illinois and the City of East St. Louis have recently joined forces to launch the East St. Louis Liquor Inspection Pilot Program.  Under the agreement, the East St. Louis Division of Liquor has begun carrying out Standard Liquor Inspections for all East St. Louis license holders on behalf of the State of Illinois.  Utilizing existing State resources, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is providing financial assistance and training for designated local inspectors.  

The East St. Louis Division of Liquor began conducting inspections of its 51 retail license holders upon the completion of ILCC training in November and will continue through June 30, 2017 when the pilot program concludes.  Inspections include areas of local concern, such as health/sanitation, license and insurance verifications, and deceptive practices.  Under the terms of the agreement, local officials are required to report their findings to the state commission, which may result in further adjudicative action.     

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East St. Louis Liquor Inspection Pilot Program covers the City of East St. Louis and does not include unincorporated areas.

For more information on the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, please visit their website at: www.illinois.gov/ilcc .

More like this:

Wait! There is Alcohol in This! New Illinois Law for Alcohol Infused Products
Feb 19, 2025
St. Clair County: Ramp Closure Westbound I-55/64 To Tudor Avenue
Mar 12, 2025
Illinois Gun Theft From Dealers Plummets Nearly 80% In 2024
Jan 23, 2025
Meridian Society Awards Announced, Honoring Seven Projects with $22,794 of Transformative Community Impact
Mar 31, 2025
Illinois Student Assistance Commission and Kaplan Announce Free Test Prep Courses
Feb 26, 2025

 