

GODFREY - Illinois Central School Bus gave away $1,500 worth of candy at their annual Bus ‘R’ Treat event.

From 5:30–7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, kids were invited to the Illinois Central School Bus lot at 4525 N. Alby in Godfrey for drive-thru trick-or-treating. School bus drivers and monitors decorated their buses and dressed up in costume to hand out candy.

“It’s a lot of fun. Last year we saw over 1,000 kids,” said Deb Dameron with Illinois Central School Bus. “[The kids] love coming through and seeing their drivers and monitors all dressed up…That’s why we do it, to get involved with the community.”

Hundreds of families from the Alton Community Unit School District #11 stopped by the event on Oct. 24. Kids could visit with their bus drivers, show off their costumes and collect plenty of candy.

Dameron said Illinois Central School Bus also gave out a hiring flier to every car that came through. There is a nationwide school bus driver shortage, but Dameron noted that Illinois Central School Bus has a full staff right now. However, they’re still looking to hire more drivers and monitors.

“It’s just a way to reach out to try to get new drivers and monitors as well,” she said. “We’re doing really well this year. We’re at full staff, but we’ve got so many field trips and things that we do, so we always want extra drivers to cover those kinds of things. We’re always hiring.”

For more information about Illinois Central School Bus, including how to apply, visit the company’s official Facebook page.

