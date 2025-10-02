CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is celebrating National Women's Business Month throughout October by recognizing the significant contributions of women-owned businesses across the state. There are nearly 561,000 women-owned businesses in Illinois employing more than 661,000 workers and bringing in $165 billion in revenue each year. During this monthlong celebration, DCEO will be elevating resources and events to help bolster Illinois’ women-owned businesses and aspiring female entrepreneurs.

“I’m proud to celebrate the wealth of women-owned businesses across our state — and the thousands of talented women who’ve helped establish Illinois’ vibrant business community as the best in the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we’re focused on promoting equity so all businessowners can thrive, and my administration is committed to supporting Illinoisans as they establish and grow their businesses.”

“As Chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls, I’m proud of the growth of women-owned businesses across our state,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “We are hard at work to ensure every woman has the opportunities, resources, and support she needs to succeed—through increased funding, strategic investments and innovative programs. Governor Pritzker and I are committed to making Illinois the best state in the nation for women to start a business, pursue their dreams, and raise a family.”

Through DCEO’s Office of Economic Equity & Empowerment Equity (OE3), the State works to create an inclusive business environment for communities that have faced systemic challenges to growth, including women business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as businesses owned by people of color. DCEO prioritizes creating an equitable business environment through targeted initiatives and resources like the Connecting HER to Illinois Business Resources Guide, which includes cross-sector resources available throughout Illinois for women-owned businesses.

“DCEO’s core mission is to create a more equitable economic ecosystem for all Illinoisians,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Throughout National Women’s Business Month, DCEO will be promoting events alongside community partners to help build upon the momentum and success of women-owned businesses across the state. Whether it is manufacturing, agriculture or technology, DCEO offers support and resources to Illinois women striving to succeed in all industries.”

A monthlong series of events and business resources will provide women with knowledge to increase their access to resources and opportunities. All events are free to attend, and additional information and registration can be found below and on the DCEO website.

Overview of Financial Capital Resources for Small Businesses

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 | 10:00 – 11:00 AM | Virtual

Is access to financial capital important for your small business? During the monthly Online with OE3 series, Team OE3 provides the latest cross-sector financial capital resources (grants, loans, etc.), along with other opportunities and updates for business owners.

Coffee & Conversations: From Burnout to Breakthrough: Thriving During Uncertainty

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 8:30 –11:30 am | Chicago Urban League at 4510 South Michigan Avenue in Chicago, IL

Celebrate National Women's Business Month by joining us at this free community event focused on advancing Black women-owned businesses and future entrepreneurs. Join us for coffee and learn from inspirational business owners and cross-sector leaders. Attendees from all backgrounds are welcome to join.

Women, Agriculture & Business Development in Illinois

Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 9:00 am - Noon | Illinois SBDC at Illinois Eastern Community Colleges at 320 E. North Avenue, Noble, IL

Participants will gain insight into programs, technical assistance through business advising, and funding opportunities that support business growth, resilience, and innovation across Illinois. Designed for women entrepreneurs, farmers, business leaders, and economic development professionals, this session will provide practical tools and resources to strengthen operations, access funding, and build sustainable futures in agriculture and beyond.

Connecting HER to Illinois Business Resources-Chicago Southland

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:30 am – 1:00 pm | Flossmoor Village Hall at 2800 Flossmoor Road in Flossmoor, IL

Celebrate National Women's Business Month by joining us at this free lunch and learn presentation focused on inspiring, connecting, and advancing Illinois women-owned businesses and future women business owners. Increase your knowledge with new business resources and opportunities offered across Illinois' entrepreneurial ecosystem, ignite ideas, and build community with us!

