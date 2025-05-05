SPRINGFIELD – Last month, Governor JB Pritzker proclaimed April to be Innovation and Technology Month in Illinois. To celebrate, the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) co-hosted its second annual Career Spark STEAM Expo, in collaboration with Junior Achievement and the Learning Technology Center of Illinois, where they hosted more than 1,400 8th grade students and over 60 exhibitors. School districts representing Central Illinois students and professionals came together and explored the career possibilities in Illinois with an emphasis on those pertaining to science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics fields.

“As someone married to a teacher, I see firsthand how curiosity and learning shapes young minds,” said Acting Secretary and State CIO Brandon Ragle. “Events like this help bridge the classroom and real-world careers, inspiring students and supporting our community’s future.”

The STEAM Expo was a vibrant reflection of collective efforts where professional and industry leaders came together to spark excitement and inspire the next generation of innovators. The event created an atmosphere full of inspiration, exploration, and learning. Throughout the two days, students eagerly participated in hands-on activities and explored more than 60 exhibits, gaining insights into the diverse world of STEAM careers. This collaborative environment fostered a spirit of discovery and opened the doors for future possibilities.

“Exposing kids to a wide range of career opportunities is essential in helping them discover their long-term aspirations, and that’s exactly what the CareerSpark STEAM Expo provides,” said Terrance Jordan, Director of School Leadership and Family and Community Engagement at Springfield School District 186.

DoIT extends its gratitude to all the participants, volunteers, and collaborators who contributed to the success of the CareerSpark STEAM Expo. For additional information and other STEAM events, visit DoIT’s STEAM page at www.illinois.gov/doit-steam.

About DoIT

The Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) is the State of Illinois primary agency that provides essential information technology, cybersecurity, and telecommunications services to over 90 State entities that enables them to deliver on their mission.

DoIT’s vision is to – Reimagine Illinois government through innovation, and its mission is to – Improve access to government services by leveraging modern technologies. For more information about DoIT visit www.DoIT.illinois.gov

