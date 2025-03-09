SPRINGFIELD – The 2024-2025 Illinois bobcat season concluded Feb. 15 with 649 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.

A total of 415 (61.6%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 234 (34.7%) of the harvest. Twenty-five (3.7%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as roadkill.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) issued 2,000 bobcat permits in the 2024-2025 bobcat lottery out of 9,200 applicants.

Hunters and trappers in Fulton County reported 26 bobcats, which was the most for any county this year. Pike County was second with 25 bobcats reported.

The success rate for hunters and trappers was 32.5% which is slightly higher than the average of 32% since the first season in 2016 but lower than the 2023 success rate of 37%. The bobcat harvest from the 2023-2024 season was 370, with 19 salvaged.

Research from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale indicated the Illinois bobcat population could support an increased annual harvest without causing the population to decline.

IDNR continues to monitor the status of bobcats and will evaluate the program as new data become available from ongoing research. Go online for more information about bobcat hunting and trapping in Illinois.

Bobcat season summary 2016-2024 Year Permits Issued Hunting Trapping Total Harvest Salvage Permits Filled 2016 500 81 49 130 11 141 2017 1,000 159 159 318 40 358 2018 1,000 177 129 306 37 343 2019 1,000 Article continues after sponsor message 151 155 306 29 335 2020 1,000 196 143 339 22 361 2021 1,000 174 116 290 23 313 2022 1,000 198 169 367 16 383 2023 1,000 214 156 370 19 389 2024 2,000 415 234 649 25 674

