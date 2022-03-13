Illinois Bobcat Season Concludes With 290 HarvestedSPRINGFIELD– The 2021-2022 Illinois bobcat season concluded on Feb. 15 with 290 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.

A total of 174 (56%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 116 (37%) of the harvest. Twenty-three (7%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as roadkill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hunters and trappers in Jefferson County reported 17 bobcats, which was the most for any county this year. There were more than 6,000 bobcat lottery applicants in 2021, and 1,000 permits were issued for the season.

The bobcat harvest from the 2020-2021 season was 339, with 22 salvaged.

The IDNR appreciates the support of hunters, trappers and IDNR staff who collected jaws for the bobcat research project at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. The IDNR continues to monitor the status of bobcats and will evaluate the program as new data become available from ongoing research. For more information about bobcat hunting and trapping, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/trapping/Pages/Bobcat-Hunting-and-Trapping.aspx

Past bobcat harvest results

Year

Hunting

Trapping

Total

Salvage

2016

81

49

130

11

2017

159

159

318

40

Article continues after sponsor message

2018

177

129

306

37

2019

151

155

306

29

2020

196

143

339

22

2021

174

116

290

23


More like this:

IDNR Reintroduces Newsbits
Mar 3, 2025
IDNR Reminds Hunters To Be Mindful Of Use Technology In The Field
Nov 21, 2024
IDNR Issues Reminders For 2024-2025 Archery Deer Season
Oct 13, 2024
IDNR Announces State And Federal Sites To Be Open For 2024 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Seasons
Oct 11, 2024
Fall archery season yields record harvest of 1,045 wild turkeys
Mar 2, 2025

 