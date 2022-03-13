SPRINGFIELD– The 2021-2022 Illinois bobcat season concluded on Feb. 15 with 290 bobcats harvested by hunters and trappers.

A total of 174 (56%) of bobcats were taken by hunting, while trapping accounted for 116 (37%) of the harvest. Twenty-three (7%) were salvaged by permit holders from circumstances such as roadkill.

Hunters and trappers in Jefferson County reported 17 bobcats, which was the most for any county this year. There were more than 6,000 bobcat lottery applicants in 2021, and 1,000 permits were issued for the season.

The bobcat harvest from the 2020-2021 season was 339, with 22 salvaged.

The IDNR appreciates the support of hunters, trappers and IDNR staff who collected jaws for the bobcat research project at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. The IDNR continues to monitor the status of bobcats and will evaluate the program as new data become available from ongoing research. For more information about bobcat hunting and trapping, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/trapping/Pages/Bobcat-Hunting-and-Trapping.aspx

Past bobcat harvest results

Year Hunting Trapping Total Salvage 2016 81 49 130 11 2017 159 159 318 40 Article continues after sponsor message 2018 177 129 306 37 2019 151 155 306 29 2020 196 143 339 22 2021 174 116 290 23





More like this: