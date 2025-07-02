SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Arts Council (IAC) is pleased to announce the release of the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) Creative Projects Grant (CPG) guidelines and application. The goal of CPG is to provide up to $12,000 to support art projects for Illinois artists, eligible not- for-profit organizations, municipal entities, or colleges and universities. CPG projects must culminate with a public release or presentation of the work accomplished during the grant period.

“Illinois is already known across the globe as a hub of art and creativity, from our world-class museums and galleries to our many renowned artists and artistic organizations,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Creative Projects Grant is an opportunity to further develop that creative ecosystem, support talented artists of all backgrounds, and enrich communities across the state. I want to encourage all eligible individuals and organizations to apply to make their artistic vision a reality.”

“This grant represents a significant evolution in IAC’s commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement. By offering funding for innovative projects and professional development, we are investing in the creative economy of our state,” said Nora Daley, IAC’s Board Chair. “Empowering artists and arts organizations is essential for cultivating a vibrant cultural identity in Illinois.”

"By streamlining our grant offerings, we aim to empower a wider array of creative projects while providing a granting program that is more accessible and responsive to the needs of artists and organizations,” said Joshua Davis-Ruperto, IAC’s Executive Director. “This grant provides the resources artists need to bring their visions to life.”

CPG is an open deadline grant program. Applications will be accepted until allotted funds have been expended. Each IAC region has its own allocation of funds. Funds will be expended at varying rates and regions will close to new applications at different times. Please check the IAC website before applying to see if funds are available for your region. Applications must be submitted to the IAC’s Salesforce grant portal a minimum of 8-weeks prior to the start date for the arts project being submitted for IAC funding.

In FY26 CPG replaces the Creative Catalyst Grant and absorbs the Folk Arts Mentorship grant program. Ethnic, Folk, or Traditional artists interested in mentorship or project funding are encouraged to apply through CPG.

A pre-recorded webinar is available on IAC’s website. The IAC will also host a series of “Drop-In'' sessions to answer any questions you may have. Drop-in sessions are one-hour sessions that have no agenda. Participants may ask questions of the participating Program Staff and get answers in real time. Drop-ins do not require pre- registration. Simply click the link at the time of the meeting to join the call via WebEx. Visit the Creative Projects Grants webpage for details.

For more information, please contact your Regional Program Director.

