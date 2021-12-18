Illinois Arts Council Agency Awards Grant To Local Non-profit Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Macoupin Art Collective acknowledges support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency (IACA). The IACA was created in 1965 to help develop our state’s public arts policy and programs through grants and other assistance, including the General Operating Support Grant. This grant is partially supported through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts. for more information. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The Macoupin Art Collective can be found at 115 E Main Street, Staunton, IL, from 10am to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Please stop by, call (618) 635-2015, or visit www.macart.org The Macoupin Art Collective was founded in 2017 by professional artist and educator, Brandace Cloud. In that short time, The MAC has become a vibrant and welcoming face on Main Street, creating a safe space for art and expression for all ages in mediums such as: paint, clay, fabric, glass, wood, metal, and more. The MAC aims to provide art education through workshops and community outreach, and to help anyone with a creative desire make their own dreams a reality. ### This grant provides the non-profit the opportunity to partially pay utilities, payroll, and various working expenses for the first half of 2022. Covering operating costs allows The MAC to utilize other income and donations to further its goal of supplying art to the community by holding classes, participating in community outreach, and providing a welcoming and safe artistic environment to all who walk through the door. STAUNTON - For the third year, the Illinois Arts Council Agency has awarded The Macoupin Art Collective of Staunton, IL a General Operating Support Grant with an increased amount of $5,700 to be used by August 31, 2022. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending