ALTON - Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Members from Illinois and Missouri celebrated the Feast Day of Christopher Columbus at the Annual Memorial Mass held at the Cardinal Glennon Hospital Chapel Monday, October 14, 2024.

Father Charles Ferrara was the celebrant and is also a 4th degree Sir Knight and Friar of the Saint Louis Assembly. Twenty-two Honor Guard Sir Knights and an additional eleven Sir Knights were in attendance at the Mass along with several of their relatives.

State officers present included Missouri State Deputy Michael Auchly, Vice Supreme Master Gerry Mattix-Wand, Past State Master of Illinois Marce Tebbe and State Chairman Jerry Herbert. The following Honor Guard and 4th degree Sir Knights were also in attendance: Eric Bruns, Ed Vokum, Bruce Bange, Gene Berviller, Paul Watters, Ben Robben, John Vansaghi, Tom Lange, Dennis Buchheit, Henry Fulkerson, Louis Mushell, Rich Koeckenmeier, Lou Libermann, Roland Schriever, Mike Amad, David Stukenberg, John Dempsey, Stan Gezella, Fred Luekenotte, Dave Bramman, Kurt Summerhauser, and Gary Lottmann.

