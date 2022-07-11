Illinois American Water’s Work To Separate The Alton Combined Sewer System And Install New Sanitary Sewers Continues
ALTON - Work continues on the sewer project in and around downtown Alton. Here is another weekly update on road closures.
Background: Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.
Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.
Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions. 9th Street and 10th Street will both still be closed from east of Alby Street intersection east to George Street. Please drive carefully in this area. The sewer installation work on State Street and Grand Avenue is completed. State Street is open, and Grand Ave and Rodemeyer Street will open next week it is anticipated. US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be closed from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street. Posted detour routes were in place starting on July 5th. This closure will last roughly one month to allow for sanitary sewer and water main installation work to be completed. The intersection at 10th Street and US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will remain open to facilitate traffic flow in and around Tony’s Restaurant. Only MCT buses will be allowed to access the bus station via 6th Street from Alby Street. ALL OTHER TRAFFIC IS PROHIBITED IN THIS AREA. Access to the Lovejoy Banquet Center parking lot will also be maintained, with access to their parking lot available via 5th Street from the west. Frew’s is accessible from 3rd Street from the east.
