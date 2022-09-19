ALTON - Illinois American Water announced Monday that it is anticipated that 3rd Street between Belle and Piasa is expected to open to traffic by sometime Tuesday with the completion of pavement restoration.

Illinois American Water’s recent work has been to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers. Additional work is still needed in other areas and more information on that is below.

Rob Lenhardt of Mac's said Illinois American ran into some obstacles in the sewer work because of some old tunnels they didn't know were there but said again he thinks they have done an outstanding job with the project. He saluted Kamudulski Excavating and Grading, S&S Engineering, and Illinois American Waer for the speed and efficiency of how they performed their tasks in this Alton project.

"People don't realize how much work goes into this," Lenhardt said, who viewed what they were doing in recent days in front of his Alton business. They have done all this in a few months and often projects like this for a long period of time. I think they have done a great job."

Illinois American Water urged people to use caution and watch for workers in this area once the road reopens.

Below is information about road closures – September 19, 2022 - for the Alton project:

Article continues after sponsor message

Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street. This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all-thru traffic for a month or two. A water main replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit.

Belle Street, between 8th Street and 9th Street, will remain closed for the next several months. Road Closures Belle Street from 3rd Street north to 4th Street will remain closed for another couple of weeks to complete sewer installation and pavement restoration. Belle Street sewer work has restarted as of last week. The section of Belle Street between 6th Street and 7th Street will be closed to traffic later this week. 7th Street will remain open east and west during this time. Future closures around this area are expected in the following weeks.

Road Closures Background:

Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows. o The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley addressed 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. o The work in Piasa Valley began in the spring of 2021

This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main.

Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

More like this: