JERSEYVILLE – Beginning Monday, June 9, 2025 Illinois American Water will be flushing the new water main along Hollow Avenue in Jerseyville.

Illinois American Water estimates the flushing program on the new water main to have a temporary impact to approximately 39 customers in the area of Hollow Avenue. Impacted customers will receive a phone call from the company. The flushing program could cause temporary, aesthetic water quality issues in other areas of the Jerseyville water system as water moves around the community.

“Our local Illinois American Water team will isolate all the side street connections to limit impact to our customers along the flushing route,” said Brendan St. Peters, Senior Supervisor of Operations, Illinois American Water.

St. Peters asks local motorists and residents to slow down and follow all signage when Illinois American Water crews are working in the area. “The safety of our employees and customers is top priority,” said St. Peters.

When water main flushing is occurring in your area, the following items should be considered:

If possible, avoid using water while flushing is taking place. Use of water during the flushing event may result in discolored water entering the premise plumbing of the residence or dwelling.

If you encounter discolored water during flushing, run water from the cold water tap only until discoloration subsides. Do not use hot water until discoloration is no longer present when flushing from the cold water tap. This may require flushing of cold water from multiple taps.

Do not do laundry during, or shortly after, the hydrant flushing event. Discolored water may stain fabrics.

If, after flushing from the cold water tap(s), water pressure appears lower than normal, clean the faucet aerator (screen). Mineral deposits may obstruct flow through the aerator (screen), resulting in lower pressure.

When water discoloration or pressure problems persist, contact Illinois American Water at 800-422-2782.

For additional concerns, regarding potential water quality issues, contact the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency at 217-782-1020 or Illinois Emergency Management Agency at 800-782-7860.

For more information, please visit https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/resources/IL-Flushing-factSheet.pdf

Work began on the water main replacement project in February 2025. Fred. M. Luth & Sons Inc. of St. Louis was the general contractor. All work has been done by union employees.

