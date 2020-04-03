BELLEVILLE – Amidst the current COVID-19 public health emergency, consistent with Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order, Illinois American Water will continue its essential work and planned infrastructure projects across its service areas.

As a water and wastewater service provider, Illinois American Water provides an essential service. Water and wastewater utilities are part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s “critical infrastructure sectors,” as safe drinking water is critical to protecting public health, and properly treated wastewater is vital for preventing disease and protecting the environment.

“Safe, clean, reliable water and wastewater service is essential, especially now as we deal with this public health emergency,” said Justin Ladner, President of Illinois American Water. “Critical repairs will continue as will projects to upgrade aging pipes, pumps, valves, and other infrastructure to keep our systems operating efficiently.”

Information about most planned infrastructure work is provided to customers in advance through postcards and/or via Illinois American Water’s customer notification system, CodeRED. Customers are encouraged to enroll in CodeRED and update their contact information at myaccount.amwater.com.

Illinois American Water asks customers to adhere to social distancing rules for everyone’s safety when they see a company employee or contractor working in the field. Questions about service can be directed to Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782.

“The safety of our employees and customers is our priority, as is providing quality, reliable service,” said Ladner. “We recognize this is an uncertain and challenging time, and we thank our dedicated, hard- working teams for rising to this challenge and keeping life flowing for our communities during this crisis – providing water service for hygiene, hospitals, sanitation, and fire protection.”

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

