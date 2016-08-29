ALTON – Illinois American Water is conducting its annual “free chlorine” and main-hydrant flushing programs in the Alton, Grafton, Godfrey, Elsah and surrounding areas over the next six weeks. These annual maintenance programs ensure continued delivery of high-quality water service to homes and businesses.

Article continues after sponsor message

During this time Illinois American Water will switch to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia. This stronger disinfectant is typically used when flushing water mains. Chlorine is commonly used in public water systems as a disinfectant and is monitored closely by our water quality professionals.



During the temporary treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water. There is no reason for concern. This is due to the switch in chlorine types. Annual fire hydrant-water main flushing will also be taking place to ensure continued water quality and fire hydrant operation for public safety.



When Illinois American Water crews are working, customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or draw some discolored water for a short period of time. If this occurs, customers should simply let the water run briefly and the situation should clear up on its own.

For additional information, customers can visit www.illinoisamwater.com or contact Illinois American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-422-2782.



About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.2 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.



Illinois American Water ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Water Utilities in the Midwest" according to J.D. Power’s 2016 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM.



American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. Marking its 130th anniversary this year, the company employs 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

More like this: