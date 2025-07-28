JERSEYVILLE/HARDIN - Illinois American Water reported significant flooding and sewer backups in its Jerseyville and Village of Hardin operating districts following approximately 10 inches of rain in those vicinities.

The heavy rainfall, which occurred Saturday night, July 26, 2025, and early Sunday, July 27, 2025, has overwhelmed local sewer systems and led to backups in many areas of the communities.

The company stated that crews have been actively working to address the sewer issues on Sunday and Monday, but officials noted that the sewer collection systems are currently at capacity due to the volume of rain.

Article continues after sponsor message

It will take time for the systems to recover once the rainfall subsides, the company said.

“We appreciate your patience,” said Terry Mackin, communications and external affairs representative for Illinois American Water.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed and exercise caution as crews continue mitigation efforts.

More like this: