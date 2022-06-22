BELLEVILLE – Last week, Illinois American Water was recognized nationally by American Water Works Association (AWWA) for water quality and safety excellence. During AWWA’s national conference titled ACE22, the company received four 20-Year Directors Awards for participation in the Partnership for Safe Water program, as well as the Wendell R. LaDue Utility Safety Award.

Founded in 1881, AWWA is considered the authoritative resource on safe water. AWWA provides knowledge, information and advocacy to improve the quality and supply of water in North America and beyond and advances public health, safety and welfare by uniting the efforts of the full spectrum of the water community.

Beth Matthews, Vice President of Operations for Illinois American Water, said, “These awards are meaningful to our entire team, because they reflect our commitment to delivering safe drinking water and working safely. Every day, our team works hard to deliver safe drinking water and reliable wastewater service to our customers; we don’t take our responsibility to our friends and neighbors lightly. Just as important is our commitment to one another, to make sure we are working safely and watching out for each other.”

Four water treatment plants accepted a Phase III Partnership for Safe Water 20-Year Directors Award. The award is based on a peer-reviewed self-assessment of plant operations and water quality data. The Partnership for Safe Water Award is awarded to utilities which demonstrate an outstanding commitment to delivering superior quality drinking water to customers, above and beyond regulatory requirements. The following water treatment plants received a Phase III 20-Year Directors Award:

· Streator District Water Treatment Plant – 2020 Water Treatment Program 20-Year Directors Award

· Pontiac District Water Treatment Plant – 2020 Water Treatment Program 20-Year Directors Award

· Illinois River Treatment Plant (Peoria District) - 2021 Water Treatment Program 20-Year Directors Award

· Granite City Water Treatment Plant - 2022 Water Treatment Program 20-Year Directors Award

Three of the water treatment plants receiving national recognition have upgraded, or are in the process of upgrading, their treatment processes to include Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection. UV disinfection provides another layer of protection to customers and helps to meet stringent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) drinking water guidelines. To learn more about Illinois American Water’s commitment to water quality, customers can review the annual water quality report for their service area here.

In addition to safe drinking water recognition, Illinois American Water’s Godfrey wastewater service team received the Class I Wendell R. LaDue Safety Award. The award recognizes distinguished safety programs which demonstrate excellent safety records for at least five consecutive years through consistent and continuous improvement. The Godfrey wastewater team celebrated 22 years of working without experiencing any lost-time accidents in May 2022.

Matthews said of the recognition, “Our employees are committed to workplace safety as well as delivering high-quality water service to our customers. The Godfrey wastewater team is to be commended for their excellent and long-standing safety record. This award is a wonderful recognition or their work.”

Illinois American Water employees attend in-person and hands-on training to remain compliant with established workplace safety practices. The Godfrey wastewater operation conducts trainings for laboratory safety, fall protection and confined spaces on a regular basis. Employees also participate in jobsite and facility audits to support safe working environments. Employees participate in the Company’s Near Miss Program to help identify possible unsafe working conditions. The Near Miss reports are investigated, and corrective actions are applied and shared across the company to benefit the safety of all employees. Employees are also encouraged to become Certified Safe Workers to remain committed to safety throughout the organization.

To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

