BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water’s Pontiac District Water Treatment Plant and Streator District Water Treatment Plant have received the Partnership for Safe Water (PSW) 25-Year Directors Award for water quality excellence. The awards, which honor the efforts in continuously optimizing water treatment plant and distribution system operation and performance, were recently announced by the American Water Works Association (AWWA).

Article continues after sponsor message

“At Illinois American Water, we are pleased to be recognized in delivering safe, clean, reliable, and affordable drinking water to our customers,” said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water. “This achievement reflects the efforts of our incredible team, who are dedicated to maintaining high standards and helping to protect the health and safety of customers.”

The Pontiac District Water Treatment Plant delivers water to 4,500 customers per day; The Streator District Water Treatment Plant delivers water to 7,700 customers per day.

Illinois American Water continually demonstrates its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of drinking water delivered to customers by optimizing its system operations. Through PSW, long-term achievements are celebrated with awards for maintaining consistent, high-quality performance and commitment to optimization at the water treatment plant or distribution system.

More like this: