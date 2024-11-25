

BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water wants to help customers and the general public protect their residential plumbing and wastewater systems by providing important tips for disposal of Fats, Oils and Cooking Grease (FOGs).

When FOGs are washed down the sink, they cool and can turn into a thick sludge that sticks to the lower parts of the pipes. Neither dishwashing detergents nor garbage disposals can effectively break down these materials, leading to a gradual build-up over time. Eventually, this sludge can cause blockages, backups, and overflow issues, which can pose significant health and environmental risks.

Follow these helpful tips on how to properly dispose of FOGs:

Never rinse FOGs down the drain. Regardless of how powerful your garbage disposal may be, it cannot prevent FOGs from sticking to your pipes.

Strain it, don't drain it. To prevent food scraps from entering the pipes, install a basket or strainer in the drain and dispose of the trapped pieces in the trash.

Let's talk trash. Before washing, scrape all food scraps and FOGs from plates, pots, and utensils into the trash.

