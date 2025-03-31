BELLEVILLE — Rebecca Losli, President of Illinois American Water, issued the following statement in response to the grades of C- for water and D+ wastewater in the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) 2025 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.

“The ASCE 2025 Report Card reveals no change or improvement over the last four years – America's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure is stagnant. The Report Card highlights the urgent need for significant investment in water and wastewater infrastructure, not just across the nation, but also here in Illinois,” said Losli. “Our state continues to face challenges when it comes to investing in critical infrastructure, particularly in these sectors.”

Article continues after sponsor message

With over a trillion dollars in infrastructure investments needed in water and wastewater across the country over the next two decades, American Water continues to work with local, state and federal leaders to provide expertise and investment in communities across Illinois that need to strengthen their water systems.

Over the next ten years, American Water plans to invest $40-$42 billion in our systems across the country to help ensure safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater service.

Since 2013, Illinois American Water has invested $2 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure to address aging infrastructure, safety, and to meet EPA standards. The company’s capital investment for 2024 was $277.63 million. There is an economic ripple effect on investment in water and wastewater. According to the U.S. Water Alliance, every $1 million invested in water and wastewater infrastructure brings 15.5 jobs. Last year, in 2024, the company’s investment in infrastructure could be measured by 4,300 jobs in the state of Illinois.

More like this: