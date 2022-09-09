ALTON - Illinois American Water today (September 9) provided its weekly update with work progress on the Alton combined sewer system and the installation of new sanitary sewers.

Illinois American Water said 3rd Street between Belle Street and Piasa Street in Alton is still closed, as well as Belle Street from 3rd Street north to 4th Street.

"It is anticipated that pavement restoration work could be completed next week on the east portion of 3rd Street," Karen Cotton, an Illinois American Water spokesperson said. "This will be weather dependent. Belle Street sewer work has been halted for the upcoming Alton Pride event scheduled for Sept. 10.

"This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all-thru traffic for a month or two. A water main replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit."

Cotton added: "9th Street east and west of Piasa Street (U.S. 67) is back open to traffic. Please obey traffic signals. Belle Street, between 8th Street and 9th Street, will remain closed for several months. This event will have Belle Street closed to traffic between 4th Street and 7th Street. The construction site has been made safe for event activities and all construction equipment has been moved offsite for the event."

Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system, the company committed to addressing requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

