JERSEYVILLE – Starting National Fire Prevention Week (October 7-11), Illinois American Water is repainting more than 500 fire hydrants in its Jerseyville and Hardin service areas this fall.

Fire hydrants are being repainted orange by a local union contractor. Painting began last week (October 7) in the City of Jerseyville where 446 fire hydrants are being painted during October and November. Painting in the Village of Hardin will start in November once hydrant painting is completed in Jerseyville. There are 67 fire hydrants in Hardin.

Illinois American Water owns and maintains fire hydrants in its direct service communities. The company’s local operation teams work closely with local fire departments to provide reliable, strong fire protection systems. Illinois American Water checks, maintains and flushes all fire hydrants annually.

