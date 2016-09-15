ALTON – Illinois American Water is inviting 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classrooms within the Company’s service area to participate in an “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest. Winning students will win their classroom a $100 donation. Artwork may also be featured in a future bill insert and other communication pieces.

“It’s hard to imagine even just one day without water. We need water to make a cup of coffee, grow fruits and vegetables, and manufacture nearly every product we use in our daily lives. We also need water to fight fires and for public health. While essential, few people understand the fundamental value of water and the systems that bring water to and from homes and businesses all day, every day,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water.

To help educate Illinois American Water’s youngest customers, the Company is partnering with the Value of

Water Coalition on the 2nd Annual “Imagine a Day Without Water” event launched today, Sept. 15, 2016. All

across the nation, events and activities will take place to highlight the important, and often taken for granted, role our drinking water plays.

Participation in the “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest is easy. Students are asked to draw a picture

and write one sentence that describes what water service and a day without water means to them. Teachers can find instructions and materials online at www.illinoisamwater.com, in the “Learning Center” area of the site. Learn more about “Imagine a Day Without Water” here http://imagineadaywithoutwater.org/

Winner(s) of the art contest will be announced in November. Last year’s winning artwork can be viewed on theCompany’s Facebook page here - http://tinyurl.com/hy4jfn4

By submitting an entry the student, teacher and school are agreeing to have the submission, including

identification information like name, school, etc. to be used in Illinois American Water materials. All entries

should be sent to External Affairs Manager, Karen Cotton, at 7500 North Harker Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615 by Oct. 13, 2016. Questions can be directed to karen.cotton@amwater.com.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water

utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.2 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

Illinois American Water ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Water Utilities in the Midwest" according to J.D. Power’s 2016 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM.

American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. Marking its 130th anniversary this year, the company employs 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

