BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water is asking Illinois teachers to bring art and science together through the company’s “Imagine a Day Without Water” student art contest. The contest is open to 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classrooms within the Company’s service area.

This art contest is being offered in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s “Imagine a Day Without Water” event. All across the nation, events and activities will take place to highlight the important, and often taken for granted, role drinking water plays.

“While it’s hard to imagine even just one day without water, many still take this critical service for granted.

We hope to raise awareness and educate about the value of water service by combining art with the science of drinking water service,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water.

Winning students will win their classroom a $100 donation. Artwork may also be featured in a future bill insert and other Illinois American Water communication pieces.

Participation in the “Imagine a Day Without Water” art contest is easy. Students are asked to draw a picture and write one sentence that describes what water service and a day without water means to them. Teachers can find instructions and materials online at www.illinoisamwater.com, in the “Learning Center” area of the site. Learn more about “Imagine a Day Without Water” here http://imagineadaywithoutwater.org/. Last year’s winning artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page.

By submitting an entry the student, teacher and school are agreeing to have the submission, including identification information like name, school, etc. to be used in Illinois American Water materials. All entries should be sent to External Affairs Manager, Karen Cotton, at 7500 North Harker Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61615 by Oct. 4, 2019. Questions can be directed to karen.cotton@amwater.com.

