ALTON - Illinois American Water workers have been busy on a large area - estimated at 15 feet deep and at least 50 feet wide - next to the Riverbender Building and Mac's in Downtown Alton at Belle and Third streets this week. The work is part of the large-scale sanitary sewer project across Alton.

Thursday morning, rock is being added to a deep dugout area after water line work has been accomplished.

The Third and Belle part of the project has been more difficult because of the traffic in the area and there are many abandoned utility lines. Karen Cotton, an Illinois American Water spokesperson, said even an old brick cistern was recently recovered in the project work.

She said there will be an update on the progress of the project coming by this weekend.

