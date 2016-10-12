ALTON – The boil order for Illinois American Water customer areas in Godfrey has been lifted.

Illinois American Water said today water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.

"It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking," the company said. "During this boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements."

Customers are being notified of this boil water order lift via media outreach, customer calls and Illinois American Water website updates at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to Illinois American Water customer service center representatives.

