ALTON - Due to a water main break in the area Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order to about 350 customers. The affected area includes parts of Godfrey as well as Principia College, Elsah and Joywood. A map can be viewed online here - http://arcg.is/1HMuE97

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. This boil order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 hours after water service is restored. Customers are being notified via media outreach, customer calls, and Illinois American Water website updates at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives.

Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.

