ALTON — Illinois American Water is inviting Alton area customers to attend an open house next week to learn more about the upcoming transfer of their wastewater service as well as meet their water service experts. The event will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Knights of Columbus, 405 E. 4th Street in Alton, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Karen Cooper, senior manager for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, said the open house is intended to provide customers the opportunity to speak one-on-one with their local water and wastewater teams. Attendees will be able to learn more about the transfer of their wastewater service to Illinois American Water from the City of Alton, as well as about local water quality, customer service, billing and more.

She said, “We look forward to any time we get a chance to talk to our customers. Holding this open house gives those we serve an opportunity to learn more about our team as well as ask questions about the transfer of the wastewater service. We look forward to talking to our valued customers.”

The City of Alton voted in favor of the sale of the Alton Regional Wastewater System to Illinois American Water in April 2018. The sale is expected to be finalized on June 27, 2019, pending Illinois Commerce Commission approval.

The acquisition of the wastewater system will add approximately 23,000 wastewater customers to the company’s Southern Illinois service area. Illinois American Water has been providing the River Bend area with water service for more than 140 years.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor- owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

