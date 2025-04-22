BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water is highlighting National Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual campaign that promotes safe driving in highway work zones from April 21-25, 2025.

“At Illinois American Water, our teams and contractors work daily in and around roadways to help ensure reliable service for our customers,” said Rebecca Losli, President, Illinois American Water. “While safety remains a priority, work zones can pose serious risks. National Work Zone Awareness Week emphasizes our shared responsibility to keep roads and workers safe. When you slow down and stay alert in work zones, you're helping protect lives, including your own.”

Illinois American Water invests over $250 million into its infrastructure annually. Whether it’s water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades or routine maintenance and cleaning, Illinois American Water’s top priority is keeping crews and motorists safe.

Illinois American Water provides these simple rules when driving through work zones:

Stay alert: Pay attention to flaggers, workers, and equipment, and be prepared for sudden stops.

Pay attention to flaggers, workers, and equipment, and be prepared for sudden stops. Slow down: Follow all posted speed limits and adjust for traffic flows and weather conditions.

Follow all posted speed limits and adjust for traffic flows and weather conditions. Give yourself some space: Leave at least a minimum of three seconds of braking room between other vehicles.

To learn more about Illinois American Water’s commitment to safety, visit https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/About-Us/Workplace-Safety/.

