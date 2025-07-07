BELLEVILLE – Illinois American Water is increasing the income threshold for customers to receive assistance through its Income-Based Discount Program, beginning July 1, 2025. The program aims to support more customers paying their monthly water and/or wastewater bills.

“The expansion of the Illinois American Water Income-Based Discount Program will help our residential customers who need financial help the most,” said Rebecca Losli, president, Illinois American Water. “Our goal is to make water and wastewater service affordable to our customers while continuing to make strategic investments in our water and wastewater infrastructure.”

Illinois American Water has partnered with Dollar Energy since August 2023 on the income-based discount program. As part of the program, approved water and/or wastewater customers receive a monthly discount on their water and/or wastewater bill. Starting July 1, 2025, the Income-Based Discount Programeligibility threshold is moving from 150% of the Federal Poverty Level to 300% of the Federal Poverty Level. The expansion includes moving from a flat 70% discount on the volumetric/usage charge portion of the bill to a four-tiered approach that provides greater discounts to our customers who need assistance. The four tiers, which can be viewed in detail on the Dollar Energy website , apply to both the usage charges and the customer charge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Losli noted that customer and community feedback led to Illinois American Water's expansion of the program, approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC): "Our customers and community leaders wanted a more inclusive program. We listened, and so did the ICC."

For questions about the program, or to apply for the Income-Based Discount Program, customers can call Dollar Energy at 1-888-282-6816 or they can apply directly at the company’s website that includes an income calculator and a link to the application .

Once enrolled in the Income-Based Discount Program, customers will be required to recertify their number of household members and income information on an annual basis to remain enrolled in the program.

The Income-Based Discount Program is available in addition to Illinois American Water’s H2O Help to Others customer assistance program, administered via the local Salvation Army chapter.

More like this: