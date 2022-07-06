Illinois American Water Encourages Customers Needing Assistance To Utilize Federal Low-Income Assistance Program

BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water is encouraging customers who qualify and need financial assistance with their water and/or wastewater bills to utilize the federal assistance program LIHWAP. LIHWAP is a federally-funded program that provides bill payment assistance to help low-income families pay their water and/or wastewater bills. Qualifying residential customers could receive up to $1,500 for their water and/or wastewater bill.

The program is available through Aug. 31, 2023, and is open to residential customers only. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is administering the program and assistance is provided by local Community Action Agencies (CAA) throughout the state.

“We understand the water bill may be one of the lowest household bills, but it can also be easy for customers to fall behind when household costs continue to rise,” said Illinois American Water Vice President Beth Matthews. “These federal funds can further help our customers keep service flowing.”

The federally-funded LIHWAP program assists residential customers who have been disconnected, are facing disconnection or have past-due balances. More information on LIHWAP can be found here.

In addition to the LIHWAP program, Illinois American Water residential customers can receive assistance through the company’s H 2 O Help to Others Program, installment plans and budget billing. Customers can find more information on the company’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com under Customer Service & Billing and Customer Assistance Program. Illinois American Water’s financial assistance programs are available to all regardless of income.

To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

