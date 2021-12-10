BELLEVILLE — Illinois American Water is supporting young artists through the company’s annual art contest “Water Keeps Life Flowing” which illustrates the importance of reliable, safe water service. Through the contest, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students draw a picture and write a sentence about what water service means to them. To help spark creativity teachers explain how important water service is for public health, food, daily chores, firefighting, manufacturing, and more.

Beth Matthews, vice president of operations for Illinois American Water is encouraged by the “creativity shown by Illinois American Water’s young customers.” She said, “We appreciate the educators who share this learning opportunity with their students. They are helping to mold our future environmental and water service leaders.”

Matthews added, “This art contest helps our young customers understand the importance of water service in a creative way, by bringing together art and science. We are excited about the submissions which demonstrate the importance of water service and protecting precious water resources. The future looks bright in the hands of our young customers.”

The 22 winners chosen by Illinois American Water earned their classroom a $100 donation which can be used for supplies or a classroom celebration. The winning artwork can be viewed on Illinois American Water’s Facebook page. The art contest winners are listed below:

Adam W., 4th Grader, Unity East Elementary in Tolono

Alyza L., 4th Grader, Hardin County Elementary in Elizabethtown

Annabelle B., 4th Grader Millstadt School in Millstadt

Autumn H., 5th Grader, St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School in Sterling

Caitlyn B., 4th Grader, St. Michael Parish School in Wheaton

Cassie T., 5th Grader, Unity West Elementary in Tolono

Claire K., 3rd Grader, Holy Family School in Granite City

Danna A., 5th Grader, Builta Elementary School in Bolingbrook

Article continues after sponsor message

Derek D., 5th Grader, Builta Elementary School in Bolingbrook

Grace W., 5th Grader, St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School in Sterling

Grayson S., 4th Grader, St. Ambrose School in Godfrey

Henry Y., 5th Grader, St. Mary’s School in Pontiac

James M., 3rd Grader, Le Starke School in Pekin

Joshua, 5th Grader, Madison Elementary School in Wheaton

Justyce G., 5th Grader, East Elementary School in Alton

Mia C., 3rd Grader, Central School in Lincoln

Michael G., 3rd Grader, Peoria Christian School in Peoria

Rayna B., 5th Grader, Hardin County Elementary in Elizabethtown

Rylan M., 5th Grader, Hardin County Elementary in Elizabethtown

Shia L., 5th Grader, Quest Charter School in Peoria

Sosia S., 5th Grader, Bottenfield Elementary in Champaign

Teagan A., 3rd Grader, Blessed Sacrament in Belleville

Illinois American Water: a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

More like this: