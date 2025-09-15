HARDIN – Illinois American Water continues to make strategic improvements in the Village of Hardin’s water and wastewater systems that enhance customer service, water quality and system reliability.

Illinois American Water has invested an estimated $2 million in the Village of Hardin water and wastewater systems since the company acquired the systems in June 2022. Hardin is a village and county seat of Calhoun County. It is located about 43 miles southwest of St. Louis, near Jerseyville. Water and wastewater services are provided to approximately 500 customers in the Village of Hardin.

Water System

There have been noticeable improvements in the historic aesthetic discoloration issues in portions of the Hardin community’s water system. “We have received positive feedback from our customers in Hardin, particularly on water quality,” said Brendan St. Peters, Senior Supervisor of Operations, Illinois American Water.

A major improvement was the installation of a sodium permanganate chemical feed system at the water treatment plant in August 2024. The sodium permanganate feed system has been operating successfully for the past year.

According to Sarah Bowman, Senior Manager of Operations, Illinois American Water, “The installation of the sodium permanganate feed system last summer was an important step to strategically address aesthetic issues in the Hardin community’s water system.“

Sodium permanganate is a chemical oxidant commonly used in water treatment systems to control taste, odors, biological growth and zebra mussels. It allows for better control of the natural iron and manganese levels that are present in the raw groundwater. Removing iron and manganese has helped address the water’s historic aesthetic issues.



Illinois American Water monitors and tests the drinking water in the Village of Hardin continuously. Ongoing tests confirm the water in Hardin continues to meet all regulatory water quality standards.



The water treatment plant project last summer included the installation of a prefabricated building to store additional sodium permanganate. Work also included adding chemical feed and control equipment.

A current project at the Hardin water treatment plant is the installation of new pressure filters and pump that will help resolve aesthetic issues in the water system. Total investment planned over next two years in the community’s water system is $3.5 million.



Wastewater System

Additionally, approximately $1.3 million is being invested on lift station improvements at the wastewater treatment plant. Improvements are also being made to the wastewater plant’s security system.

Hydrants & Valves

Over the past three years, in the Village of Hardin, 31 fire hydrants have been replaced and 15 new fire hydrants will be installed by the end of 2025. The company has also replaced 85 valves in the water system. By the end of 2025, 30 additional valves will be replaced.

A strategic plan on fire hydrant replacement or repair continues. “Illinois American Water and the local fire department maintain regular and consistent communication to provide quality fire protection in the community,” said St. Peters.

Work on all Illinois American Water projects are completed by union contractors and employees.

